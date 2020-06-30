FOTOGALLERY Pordenone-Entella 2-0

Dal Nereo Rocco di Trieste la sfida valida per la 31a giornata di Serie B
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Davide Mazzocco of Pordenone is is challenged by Carlo Crialese of Virtus Entella during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Patrick Ciurria of Pordenone is is challenged by Andrea Paolucci of Virtus Entella during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Pordenone and Virtus Entella players line up prior to the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Davide Mazzocco of Pordenone celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Davide Mazzocco of Pordenone scores his team's first goal during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Davide Mazzocco of Pordenone controls the ball during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Luca Mazzitelli of Virtus Entella controls the ball during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Davide Mazzucco of Pordenone heads the ball during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Alberto Barison of Pordenone scores his team's second goal during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Alberto Barison of Pordenone celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Tommaso Pobega of Pordenone is shown a yellow card by referee during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Head coach of Virtus Entella Roberto Boscaglia gives his team instructions during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Carlo Crialese of Virtus Entella controls the ball during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )
TRIESTE, ITALY - JUNE 29: Alberto Barison of Pordenone is challenged by Luca Mazzitelli of Virtus Entella during the serie B match between Pordenone Calcio and Virtus Entella at Dacia Arena on June 29, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Lega Serie B )