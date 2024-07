News Udinese | Bravo: “Sono concentrato sulla stagione coi bianconeri”

VELBERT, GERMANY - JULY 09: Iker Bravo of Leverkusen (R) celebrates the first goal with Ayman Aourir of Leverkusen during the pre-season friendly match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and MSV Duisburg at IMS Arena on July 09, 2022 in Velbert, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)