Notizie Udinese | Il baby Doumbia è un giocatore del Watford: è ufficiale

DAKAR, SENEGAL - MARCH 26: Mamadou Loum Ndaye of Senegal (R) fights for the ball with Moussa Doumbia of Mali (L) during a friendly match between Senegal and Mali after both teams qualified for the 2019 CAN held in Egypt, on March 26, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)