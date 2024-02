Buongiorno Udinese / Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 21: The covers of Spanish newspapers report on the Spain Women's football team after they won the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 yesterday in Sydney, Australia. The Spain women's team have won their first-ever World Cup after beating England 1-0 in the final. A victory party is being held at at Puente del Rey, (part of Madrid Río Park) this evening where the team will present the trophy to the crowds and celebrate their achievement on August 21, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)