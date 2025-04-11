mondoudinese udinese

Udinese-Milan | La photogallery del match al Bluenergy Stadium

Udinese-Milan | La photogallery del match al Bluenergy Stadium - immagine 1
Riviviamo assieme le immagini salienti della partita di stasera tra Udinese e Milan: ecco la photogallery del match
Lorenzo Focolari Redattore 

Il goal di Leao

Udinese-Milan | La photogallery del match al Bluenergy Stadium - immagine 1
UDINE, ITALY - APRIL 11: Rafael Leao of AC Milan scores the opening goal during the Serie A match between Udinese and AC Milan at Stadio Friuli on April 11, 2025 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

L'esultanza del primo goal

Udinese-Milan | La photogallery del match al Bluenergy Stadium- immagine 3
Leao, Rejinders e Jovic

Kristensen e Leao

Udinese-Milan | La photogallery del match al Bluenergy Stadium- immagine 4
Kristensen e Leao

Il goal di Pavlovic

Udinese-Milan | La photogallery del match al Bluenergy Stadium- immagine 5
Pavlovic
Udinese-Milan | La photogallery del match al Bluenergy Stadium- immagine 6
Maignan, Kamara e Jimenez

Il goal di Hernandez

Udinese-Milan | La photogallery del match al Bluenergy Stadium- immagine 7
Theo Hernandez
