Notizie Udinese | Sommer e De Vrij in forte dubbio contro i friulani

COMO, ITALY - JANUARY 12: (EDITORS NOTE: This Image was created using a analog manual lens) Stefan De Vrij of FC Internazionale, Yann Sommer of FC Internazionale looks on during the FC Internazionale training session at the club's training ground Suning Training Center at Appiano Gentile on January 12, 2024 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)