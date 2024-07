Udinese | UFFICIALE: Damian Pizarro è un nuovo giocatore dei friulani

Colo-Colo's forward Damian Pizarro (L) and Deportivo Pereira's defender Yeison Suarez fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores group stage second leg football match between Chile's Colo Colo and Colombia's Deportivo Pereira at the Monumental David Arellano stadium in Santiago on June 29, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)