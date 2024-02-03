Udinese-Monza / La fotogallery del match: ecco le immagini migliori

UDINE, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Lorenzo Lucca of Udinese and Luca Caldirola of Monza contest the ball during the Serie A TIM match between Udinese Calcio and AC Monza - Serie A TIM at Bluenergy Stadium on February 03, 2024 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)
UDINE, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Florian Thauvin of Udinese takes a shot at goal during the Serie A TIM match between Udinese Calcio and AC Monza - Serie A TIM at Bluenergy Stadium on February 03, 2024 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)